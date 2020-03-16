Supergirl season 5 episode 16 spoilers: Alex suits up







Supergirl season 5 episode 16 is arriving on The CW next week, and let’s tee things up by saying this: We’re looking at something fun here. “Alex in Wonderland” has the potential to be one of the best episodes of the season, and for so many different reasons.

Take, for starters, getting a chance to see Alex become a little bit Super in her own right. This is going to be a really fun episode just in that it’s a chance to explore a lot of interesting dynamics — and let Chyler Leigh have a great deal of fun. Regardless of whether or not this is one of those stories that matters in the long-term, we’re ready and willing to embrace it in the now. It’s exciting that the writers are allowing Alex to have this sort of opportunity and when the dust settles, we’re curious to see what the staying power here will be.

Below, CarterMatt has the official Supergirl season 5 episode 16 synopsis with some more news on what lies ahead:

ALEX TAKES ON A NEW ROLE – Alex (Chyler Leigh) uses a pair of Obsidian contact lenses to visit a virtual National City where she takes on a whole new persona. Meanwhile, Kelly (Azie Tesfai) helps William (Staz Nair) investigate Lex. Kara (Melissa Benoist) deals with difficult news. Tawnia McKiernan directed the episode with story by Rob Wright and teleplay by Jess Kardos & Mariko Tamaki (#516). Original airdate 3/22/2020.

If you look at much of that, it’s clear that William and Kelly’s story could prove essential. Meanwhile, Kara’s story is intriguing … but it’s hard to dive too much into it without knowing precisely what the difficult news is.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Supergirl right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Supergirl season 5 episode 16?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Once you do check that out, be sure to stick around for some other news. (Photo: The CW.)

View this post on Instagram If Alex could fly too… #SuperAlex @supergirlcw A post shared by Chyler Leigh (@chy_leigh) on Jan 22, 2020 at 1:45pm PST

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







