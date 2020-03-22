Big Brother Canada 8 live feed spoilers: Who won the Veto? (day 22)







Who won the Veto within the Big Brother Canada 8 house today? While this wasn’t the most dramatic competition to date, we did enter it with a great deal of curiosity.

For some other updates on Big Brother Canada in video form, watch our take on the latest below! Once you do that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist.

For those who hadn’t heard the news as of yet, Carol and Minh-Ly were nominated for eviction by Sheldon. The two competed against Hira, Vanessa, and Chris — but Hira was the winner! He has the ability to change the nominations … but he’s not going to. The plan is going to be keeping the nominations the same, with Carol walking out of the house on Thursday because she wants it to be that way.

The real mystery that exists in the house at the moment is whether or not Carol is even going to stick around that long. There’s a reasonably good chance that she will walk early. As a matter of fact, Vanessa told Sheldon earlier of a moment where Carol was packing her bag. In her mind, she has a feeling that she’ll leave early and say “screw the conversation with Arisa” or the end to her journey. (We actually wonder what that conversation would even look like at this point.)

If Carol was to just leave the game, we wonder if it’d be viewed any differently from what she is actually doing — which is her just riding the fence and not leaving even though it feels abundantly clear to everyone that this is precisely what she is planning to do in the end. It feels like such a stunt for show and for her to have her “moment” on Thursday night as opposed to some other point during the week.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother Canada

What do you think about the Power of Veto winner in Big Brother Canada?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: Global.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







