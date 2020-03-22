Chicago Med team donates supplies amidst health crisis







Like all of the other shows within the One Chicago world, the cast and crew of Chicago Med are currently on extended break. There will be new episodes hopefully this fall, but production has shut down and the cast and crew are looking to what matters: Helping those in need.

As many of you have heard, there is a real shortage of medical supplies out there in the world in the midst of this enormous health crisis. We all have to do a little bit to make things better, even if that “little bit” is just staying inside and making sure you don’t hurt others or yourselves. For the Chicago Med crew, their opportunity for help comes via donating supplies to some of the needy.

In a new post on Twitter (see below), you can see S. Epatha Merkerson share a photo of emergency supplies that the prop-master and the crew are getting together to donate in order to help the local community. This is the show going along with what has become a growing trend within the entire medical-drama world. Shows like Grey’s Anatomy, The Resident, and New Amsterdam have all donated supplies in order to help real-life doctors, and this is only adding to the cause. There will always be opportunities for these series to replenish supplies, and the time to focus on that is a little bit down the road.

For now, we salute the entire Chicago Med crew for the decision, and we’re eager to see more of what the show is bringing for the remainder of the season. Remember that there are some more new episodes coming, including one airing on Wednesday night. To get some further news on that, remember to also visit the link here.

What do you think about the Chicago Med crew working to give back at this time?

