Chicago Med season 5 episode 18 spoilers: Prepare for episode #101!







While tonight may serve as the 100th episode of Chicago Med, the show goes on! There’s another new episode airing next week, and we think that in general, we’ll have a chance to see a few more stories before the series comes to an impromptu end for the spring. It will be back for another season (plus two more beyond that), but we’re going to be dealing with a longer hiatus than usual.

For next week’s season 5 episode 18 (entitled “In the Name of Love”), we’ll see the continuation of some relationships and stories that are present within the 100th episode. Take, for example, what happens for Maggie and Ben following the wedding, and then also how Dr. Marcel and Dr. Manning handle their dynamic moving forward. Natalie’s perception of him was altered within the episode, and that’s not even getting to how Ethan thinks about him now. There’s a lot of story with Crockett that needs to be paid off, and the big question we’re left to ponder here is when the writers are going to examine some of that further.

For a few more details on what lies ahead, we suggest that you check out the full Chicago Med season 5 episode 18 synopsis:

03/25/2020 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Dr. Charles and Goodwin fear Dr. Halstead is repeating his past mistakes when a patient with early-onset Alzheimer’s is brought into the E.D. Maggie and Ben become concerned when one of Ben’s students is admitted. Dr. Manning and Dr. Marcel treat a terminally ill patient and disagree over the best course of action. TV-14

Is Will compromised, or at least doomed to repeat some of the same errors that he has before? We don’t necessarily think that this is the case. Our feeling more so is just that he’s trying to find a way to grapple with some far-from-easy circumstances, both personally alongside the weight that comes with being a doctor.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information now on Chicago Med, including other insight on where things go from here

What do you want to see the most on Chicago Med season 5 episode 18?

Be sure to let us know now in the attached comments! Remember here that you can also stick around if you do want some more news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







