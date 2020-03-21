Legacies season 2 episode 16 promo: Little Red Riding Hope







Legacies season 2 episode 16 is arriving on The CW this Thursday, and we feel like we can go ahead and say this about the story: It’s one of the most exciting ones that we’ve had a chance to see so far this season. It’s a fun, imaginative romp that is going to give Danielle Rose Russell and some other cast members the chance to do some different stuff.

In this case, we’re going to see Hope don a Little Red Riding Hood-inspired look as she works in order to do one thing: Ensure that Josie can be saved from the darker side of herself. A big part of this episode is going to be a journey into Josie’s head in so many ways, one that is going to be very much fairy-tale themed. This will be an opportunity to see Josie’s inner thoughts explored, but also experience in a metaphorical sense the ongoing battle that she has with her own inner darkness. It’s something that is almost impossible for her to contend with on her own, given the present circumstances.

Our expectation is that Legacies season 2 episode 16 is going to be dramatic, innovative, different, and also hopefully conclusive. Given that the future of this and many other shows at the moment is so ambiguous, we almost have to cherish some of the little things that we have every step of the way. This episode should be a trip and something to hold onto while we guide our way through some of the uncertain waters that constitute the long-term future of this season. At least in the case of Legacies, we know that there is a season 3. There is still something on the horizon we consider to be very much worth anticipating.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that, somehow, there is going to be a way to bring Josie back to the person we know and cheer for.

