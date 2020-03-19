Legacies season 2 episode 16 spoilers: Can Hope save Josie?







As we move into Legacies season 2 episode 16, there are a lot of big questions worth wondering — including if it is the finale. Based on recent comments from executive producer Julie Plec, there’s a good chance that it could be. “Facing Darkness is Kind of My Thing” is at the very least the final episode for a good while, and it could have a lot of big stories that get you excited.

Perhaps most importantly, it could serve as a great way to get closure as to what’s going on with Dark Josie. We know that she’s not acting like herself, and of course we want there to be a way to save her! This is where Hope comes into play. This episode should prove to be a great way to explore the relationship between these two, but also find a way to play around with fairy-tale mythology a little bit more. Hope could be the quintessential hero here, but finding a way to bring Josie back to her old self is going to take a little bit more than just her transporting into another realm.

This episode should prove crazy — but also super-satisfying. If it’s the end of season 2, let’s hope that there’s a way to rescue Josie before it all wraps up.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Legacies season 2 episode 16 synopsis with some other news on what lies ahead:

SAVING JOSIE – In a race to save Josie (Kaylee Bryant), Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) infiltrates her subconscious and finds herself in a fairytale world filled with dark magic. Back at the Salvatore School, Alaric (Matthew Davis), Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) and the Super Squad commit to their own risky plan to get Josie back despite the potential consequences. Aria Shahghasemi, Quincy Fouse, Peyton Alex Smith and Chris Lee also star. Michael Karasick directed the episode written by Thomas Brandon & Sylvia Batey Alcala (#216). Original airdate 3/26/2020.

