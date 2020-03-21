Big Brother Canada 8 live feed spoilers: The current veto players (day 22)







Today marks the latest Power of Veto Competition within the Big Brother Canada 8 house, but we gotta say that the situation is a little different than usual.

Why? While both Minh-Ly and Carol are both on the block, it’s not a situation where one of them is even really trying. We’ve already told you that Carol has essentially thrown in the towel on her game already, opting to spend most of her time just chilling from here until Thursday. She wants to leave and we don’t foresee any reason why these people would do anything other than going ahead and trying to honor that request.

Yet, Minh may still try to win the Veto, as any player would in her position. Who would trust the rest of these people? There is always that opportunity that they decide a little bit later on that they want Carol to stay, or they’re so desperate for Minh-Ly to go that they work overdrive in order to go ahead and convince Carol to stay or quit a little bit later on. Both options are possible in their own right.

The Veto players, based on what we’ve seen, appear to be these two nominees plus Vanessa, Hira, and Chris. Depending on who wins, it could be an uncomfortable situation for Sheldon as Head of Household. He doesn’t want to have to nominate someone else — it shows his cards, and he already knows that Minh-Ly has an ax to grind on him. With all of this in mind, it’s our feeling that he’s banking on nominations stay the same. He’ll probably try to encourage most of the potential winners to not go ahead and use the Veto.

Who do you want to see when the Power of Veto within the Big Brother Canada 8 house today?

