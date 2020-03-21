Saturday Night Live season 45: How many shows are suspended?







As some of you likely know, there is no new episode of Saturday Night Live this weekend. There was never slated to be one, even before the health crisis became the center of so many headlines. Yet, plans have certainly changed beyond that.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the NBC series is going to see at least three of their upcoming episodes canceled amidst the need for cast, crew members, and pretty much all viewers to stay at home. It’s a safety-first measure, and one that goes along with what many other television productions are doing all over the world at the moment. What this means is that, more than likely, the earliest we could see the show back is May … if we even see it back this season at all.

For some more news on SNL now in video form, remember to view our thoughts on this past episode at the bottom of this article! After you do check it out, be sure to then also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and view our SNL playlist. We’ll have other updates there that you don’t want to miss.

One of the last things that we want to do at the moment is overly speculate on the subject of the future of SNL, mostly because ultimately, there are so many different directions that the show could end up going in. We think that viewers would love to see it back before the finale, just as we think that the show itself would want to be back. We definitely think this is one of those situations where if there is a chance for the series to come back and it’s safe, NBC will find a way to make it happen. We’re just not confident at all that you will see it back during season 45. There’s just no real reason for anyone to have that confidence.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Saturday Night Live

Do you think that we will see any new episodes of Saturday Night Live this season?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







