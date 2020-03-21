Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 20: Someone can’t stop singing







Let’s make it clear — we don’t think that Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 20 is necessarily a musical episode by any means. Yet, it does seem as though there will be some musical elements to it. Through “Sing It Again,” you’re going to have one patient wake up from surgery exhibiting some very unusual symptoms. They’re the sort that in another world, could almost certain qualify for one of those quirky high-concept dramas that you see sometimes on TV.

Anyhow, the official Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 20 synopsis has a little bit more insight as to what we’re talking about here:

“Sing It Again” – Owen and Link treat an older woman who wakes up from surgery and can’t stop singing, while Teddy helps Koracick stay afloat after an estranged loved one from his past comes to the hospital looking for help. Meredith, Bailey and Maggie focus their efforts on a difficult patient with a tricky diagnosis on an all-new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, APRIL 2 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed next day on demand and on Hulu.

This episode feels like one of those that is going to slow-burn a number of storylines and give us a chance to know some characters better. Take, for example, Tom Koracick. He’s someone who has always been rather cocky in his professional life, but does have a softer core that can be explored a little bit. We are going to see some of that play out over the course of this episode. There are reasons why he is the way that he is — and the same goes for just about every character we encounter, new or old to this world.

