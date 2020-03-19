Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 19 spoilers: A dive into Cormac Hayes







Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 19 is entitled “Love of My Life,” but we don’t have that great of a sense that it’s altogether romantic. This is an episode meant more instead to look a little at past love.

Take, for example, Cormac Hayes. We’ve heard a little bit of what he’s gone through and yet, in the grand scheme of things, there is still a lot of stuff we don’t quite know. Take, for example, the finer details of the relationship he had with his wife. We know about Meredith and Derek’s history and love story, and we have to imagine that Hayes has something as sweeping an epic buried in his past. If he’s meant to be a big character in the future, this could be a time to explore that.

Meanwhile, for some other characters (see, Richard Webber), his love story with Catherine is a little bit different … and could be explored here in its own way.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 19 synopsis with some more insight as to what’s coming:

Richard preps to present his PATH pen at the LA Surgical Innovation Conference but becomes distracted by his issues with Catherine. Maggie and Teddy run into people from their past at the same conference, while Hayes relives moments from when he met his late wife.

One of the things that was probably fun for the Grey’s Anatomy production staff was getting to transform their sets into … actual Los Angeles. That is where they film! This is far from the first time we’ve seen something like this play out, but we do personally believe it to be always fun. We could use a little bit of that in times like these, so let’s go ahead and hope the show delivers.

