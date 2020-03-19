Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19, The Good Doctor donate to heroes in need







As just about all of you know at this point, we’re in the midst of an unprecedented time. There is a global health crisis going on and due to that, there are shortages of everything from food to toiletries to healthcare supplies. There is also no clear sign that we’re anywhere close to the other side yet, either.

So what’s the best thing that we can do? Stay home. In the case of television productions, the best thing that they can do is try to find ways to help real heroes who are fighting in order to save lives.

In a statement today courtesy of The Wrap, Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 showrunner Krista Vernoff confirmed that the shows are donating supplies (which are often used as props and costumes) to local fire stations and hospital that need them at a time in which said things are scarce:

“At Station 19, we were lucky enough to have about 300 of the coveted N95 masks which we donated to our local fire station … They were tremendously grateful. At ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ we have a backstock of gowns and gloves which we are donating as well. We are all overwhelmed with gratitude for our healthcare workers during this incredibly difficult time, and in addition to these donations, we are doing our part to help them by staying home.”

Meanwhile, we’ve already heard about The Resident donating supplies to a local hospital in Atlanta (where the show films). Meanwhile, The Good Doctor is planning to do the same thing for a local institution in Vancouver. Of the series mentioned, it is the only one that was able to wrap production fully before the crisis began.

What this story shows you is that while some of these medical/firefighter dramas are fictional in nature, they recognize the heroism of those who inspire them in the real world. While it may cost money to replace these supplies down the road, it’s worth it for people who can use them now.

