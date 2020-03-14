Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 18 promo: A Code Violet situation







Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 18 is going to be arriving on ABC this Thursday, and all signs point to this one being a little different than most.

For starters, we’re sure you noticed that the promo for “Give a Little Bit” below doesn’t reference any Station 19 at all! That’s the first time in a while, and we honestly think that both shows are better for it. One of the things about Station 19 is that the show hasn’t been allowed enough of a chance to shine independently; we know some people out there even resent it for some of the cross-promotion, and that doesn’t benefit just about anyone on the cast and crew at all.

So let’s pose the next question: What is a Code Violet situation? That is referenced at the end of the promo, and note that this is not a reference to Meredith’s cap. Instead, it’s a situation where someone is getting violent with hospital staff, and that means there’s a pressing need for security or some sort of help. The doctors are going to be overwhelmed and overrun in this episode — it’s pro bono day for Meredith, and that means that she’s going to do what she can in order to help all sorts of people in need who wouldn’t be able to otherwise afford it.

Unfortunately, due to the ever-pressing healthcare issues going on in this country, there are a lot of people out there who need pro bono day. This is going to be their only real opportunity, so this many people plus desperation almost always leads to there being a lot of chaos.

