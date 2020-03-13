Grey’s Anatomy season 16 filming halted due to coronavirus concerns







At the same time that Grey’s Anatomy season 16 was airing on the east coast Thursday night, we also learned news behind the scenes. Much like many other shows on broadcast and cable TV, the medical drama has shut down production over coronavirus concerns. It does not appear as though any cast or crew member has tested positive for COVID-19, but this is a move made in order to ensure everyone’s safety moving forward.

In a statement to cast/crew confirming the news (via TVLine), here is some of what executive producers Krista Vernoff and Debbie Allen had to say alongside line producer James Williams:

“Out of an abundance of caution, production is postponed on Grey’s Anatomy effective immediately. We are going home now for at least two weeks and waiting to see how the coronavirus situation evolves … This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of the whole cast and crew and the safety of our loved ones outside of work, and it was made in accordance with Mayor Garcetti’s suggestion that we not gather in groups of more than 50.

“Stay safe, stay healthy, stay hydrated, stay home as much as possible, and wash your hands frequently. Please take care of yourselves and each other. As updates come in, we will keep you informed. Thank you for all that you do!”

In the end, it remains to be seen what the delay in production means for the remainder of this season, but obviously, this is a reminder that there are more important things at the moment that a TV show. The writers and producers will find a way to figure things out.

The Grey’s Anatomy decision comes after Riverdale announced that they shut down production after a “team member” tested positive for the disease; meanwhile, a number of other late-night shows are taking place without audiences while The Tonight Show and Late Night have opted to suspend future tapings for the time being. There are more announcements and cancellations likely coming, so stay tuned…

