Is Rigo Sanchez leaving Station 19, and is Rigo Vasquez dead?







Is Rigo Sanchez leaving Station 19, and have we already reached the end of the road for the character of Rigo Vasquez? Within this article, we’ll break that down and discuss a little bit more news on the subject.

There’s one thing that does feel very clear at the moment when it comes to Station 19 season 3 — this is really the season of death. We lost Ryan earlier this season, we lost Ripley near the end of this past season, and we lost Rigo tonight. Vasquez ended up dying in the episode tonight and, when the dust settles, this is probably going to have the biggest impact on Jack. Given that Sanchez as an actor was recently promoted on Animal Kingdom to series regular, this was a move that probably was to be expected. (There could have been some other ways to write him out, but still.)

What matters here in the end when it comes to Station 19 now is that things move forward, and the show has also set a precedent where they are willing to take anyone out of the equation at any time. Granted, we don’t think that this is fully the case here (they wouldn’t get rid of Andy, right?), but they want us to be worried. This is, after all, a big part of when the show is at its best. They want us to be thinking about the fates of everyone moving forward.

In the end, the show will go on past this death, but it’s another blow to the station and a reminder of the sort of flux that can happen. Sometimes, a firehouse family and beyond can go years without losing anyone — then, there are other points where you lose a fighter, or a loved one, within the span of a few short weeks. It’s a part of the unpredictable nature of life.

The crummy thing is this — it took until Grey’s Anatomy for us to even get all of the answers.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Station 19 right now

What did you think about the events of tonight’s Station 19 episode?

Be sure to share right now in the comments. Also, remember to also stick around if you do want some other information when it comes to the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







