Station 19 season 3 episode 10 spoilers: A visit from a therapist







As we prepare for Station 19 season 3 episode 10 airing on ABC next week, it’s clear that the network wants to keep a tight lip on things. What’s the reason why? Well, it has a thing or two to do with some secret that they’re going to be keeping … or an episode that could be a little bit conceptual in nature.

One of the things that we’ve seen from Grey’s Anatomy over the years is that there is a real interest in giving you a lot of standalone episodes that are focused mostly on a few people or a simple idea. This time around, it could be a therapist stopping by and helping to work some of the firefighters through what is ailing them. That does make a good bit of sense, given that there are characters who have been through a lot. Andy has lost Ryan, Pruitt’s been dealing with the idea of death, and other characters have gone through issues with addiction, leadership crises, and a whole lot more. There are a lot of different issues that some people need to talk through, and mental health is very important.

What makes it especially important within the world of this show? We imagine that it has a thing or two to do with the fact that firefighters, or people with intense jobs in general, often do bottle up some of their feelings.

The Station 19 season 3 episode 10 synopsis may not give away much, but it serves as a good enough hint for what’s coming:

After some tense and traumatic experiences, the firefighters get a visit from a psychologist.

Before this episode concludes, what we’re hoping for is an opportunity to hear that some of these people are doing better. They don’t have to be cured of what ails them — that’s not the point of a psychologist. They are there to understand behavior and at least suggest some solutions.

