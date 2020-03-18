This Is Us season 4 finale promo: Why are Kate, Toby at the hospital?







The This Is Us season 4 finale is coming onto NBC next week, and in case you needed a reminder things are going to be emotional, the promo below provides it.

Even though this promo is only 30 seconds long, there is still a lot that is crammed in here. Take, for example, the sight of an older version of Baby Jack watching his baby get born. Meanwhile, you also have the return of Dr. K (Gerald McRaney), who is singing the classic Irving Berlin song “Blue Skies.” Why is he doing that? It’s a great question, as we don’t know exactly the circumstances behind his return. The character would be well over 100 years old if he was around in the present, and given that he’s wearing his lab coat, it’s fair to guess that he is singing here in a flashback to some time period.

Meanwhile, the promo does also show Kate and Toby seemingly at a hospital, in what looks to be a children’s wing. The easy theory to draw from this is rather simple — that it’s going to be revealed that Toby took Baby Jack there when Kate was at the cabin and he never told her. This is the sort of thing that could easily decimate their relationship, and we wouldn’t be altogether shocked if that leads to a separation or some frustration that the two are feeling after the fact.

Then, there is of course the argument between Kevin and Randall — that one is heated, and we don’t think that there’s much of a reason to speculate on what’s happening there too much. Based on what just happened, the source of their argument feels rather obvious.

