This Is Us season 4 episode 18 (finale) spoilers: Who is Kevin’s fiancee?







This Is Us season 4 episode 18 is coming up on NBC next week, and this will be the most powerful hour yet. It’s the season finale, which means a chance to really reflect on everything that we’ve seen so far … and then also look even more towards whatever the future for the series is going to hold.

There are some things we know about this finale in advance. For example, we’ve heard already that This Is Us is going to reveal the identity of Kevin Pearson’s fiancee within this episode. Meanwhile, we’re also going to see what happens at Baby Jack’s first birthday! That was confirmed by the official season 4 episode 18 synopsis:

03/24/2020 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : The Pearsons gather to celebrate Baby Jack’s first birthday. TV-14

Now, the bad news — this finale will show us what seems to be an inevitable blowup between Randall and Kevin, one that revolves considerably around seeing the latter learn the truth about what Randall told Rebecca. She agreed to attend the trial in St. Louis as a way to ensure that he could move forward — it’s not something anyone else within the family will likely endorse.

So what could we learn beyond this? We’re hoping that this episode does give us a chance to go far into the future and learn a little bit about what’s happening there with Rebecca seemingly on her deathbed. It would also be nice to see if the title of “Strangers: Part Two” is a reference to the characters in the premiere, or just the status of Kevin and Randall for the immediate future.

What do you want to see on This Is Us season 4 episode 18?

