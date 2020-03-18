The Conners season 2 draws biggest audience of the season







Following television ratings at the moment is a rather bizarre experience, mostly because you know why so many viewers are watching. There is a shortage of options now, and network TV is one of the few ways to still feel attached to your local community. Numbers are rising for a multitude of shows, but what are they rising for? How will this impact the long-term future of some given programs? These are the industry-related questions we’re looking at right now, and this brings us to our discussion of The Conners season 2.

Our sentiment entering yesterday was that we were going to be seeing the sitcom perform extremely well, if for no other reason than that it was one of the shows that would be able to attract a larger audience. There are people doing what they can to find a laugh or a smile anywhere, and the Sara Gilbert sitcom is a great place to do that. Last night’s episode generated a 1.2 rating and more than 6.5 million live viewers, which are some of the best numbers of the season. In the demo, it’s the show’s best performance since the premiere; in viewers, it marks the best performance this whole season.

The largest question we’re set to wonder now is if this will prompt an early renewal … or even what early renewals are and represent within this current climate. We’re in the midst of one of the strangest times imaginable within the TV world, and with productions halting, how eager are networks going to be to make other announcements? Where will certain stories go, and how will they develop? We’ve already noted that with The Conners, the full season is already filmed, so you don’t have to worry about an abrupt ending to the story.

Our sentiment for now is that there could be news on a season 3 by the time we get around to April — keep your eyes peeled, but also continue to do your part in order to stay safe.

