The Conners season 2 episode 16 spoilers: Tattoo troubles and more







Are you ready for The Conners season 2 episode 16? All signs for now indicate that there is another episode airing next week. We’re excited to check that out — after all, laughter is one of the best medicines in times like these. The Conners can bring people together, and also give you stories that feel real while also still escapism. You know these characters and, odds are, you love these characters. There’s a lot to be excited about when it comes to the rest of the season, and there are also some more notable guest stars — take, for example, Steve Agee!

This upcoming episode, entitled “Tats and Tias,” is of course about tattoos in part. This should prove funny, mostly because this feels like the sort of thing that everyone’s got a huge opinion on, one way or another.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Conners season 2 episode 16 synopsis with some other news on what lies ahead:

“Tats and Tias” – Harris is newly unemployed, depressed and has moved back into the house, while Becky struggles to find affordable childcare. Jackie suggests Becky reach out to Emilio’s family for support and he gladly suggests she contact the two aunts who helped raise him. Dan runs into an old riding buddy, Tony (played by Steve Agee), who recently opened up a leather and tattoo shop and is looking to hire some help. Dan and Darlene tag team to get Harris the job and the family contemplates celebratory tattoos on “The Conners,” TUESDAY, MARCH 24 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

For those wondering about whether or not the current health crisis will impact the future of The Conners, the answer here is “no.” The sitcom already wrapped production on its second season, so there will be no major alterations with its filming schedule.

