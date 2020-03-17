Manifest season 2, Prodigal Son, All Rise ratings improve







For those wondering what the current health crisis would mean for television ratings, there are a lot of people staying home. With that, it’s increasingly clear that TV viewing is surging, and we’re not surprised at all about some of the ratings from Monday night’s lineup.

Of course, we’re sure that everyone on these shows would take a solution to the pandemic over slightly better numbers — we hope everyone is safe, and maybe hearing a little bit of news about some of your favorite shows will serve as a distraction. These are a way to keep everyone engaged while self-isolating or spending time with family, and we do think there’s value in live television to keep you engaged in the real world still. It’s something the streaming/other mediums cannot provide.

Anyhow, let’s start things off with this — Manifest on Monday ended up posting a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which marks its second-best output of the whole season. With the increased audience plus also no episode of The Good Doctor, it was bound to bounce up. The bigger question remains whether or not it is doing enough to garner a second season, and that is not something we’ll have a clear answer on for some time.

Meanwhile, Prodigal Son came back for its first episode in weeks to post a 0.7 rating, whereas All Rise also surged to a 0.7 rating as well. The challenge for most of these shows moving forward is going to be having a chance to capitalize fully on these ratings gains — productions for just about every TV show on the air are suspended, and with there being no clear timetable as to when that will end, we could easily see issues trying to find a way to cultivate proper finales for a lot of these shows.

For those wondering, The Voice ended up drawing some of the best ratings of the night with a 1.8 as its blind auditions wrapped up.

