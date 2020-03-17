Manifest season 2 episode 11 spoilers: Is Cal in trouble?







Next week on Manifest season 2 episode 11, we’re worried for a lot of characters — but perhaps especially Cal. What was going on with some of those shadows that we saw at the end of tonight’s new episode? They weren’t there the moment that the lights went on, but we have a hard time thinking that we’ve reached the end of the show just yet.

Of course, Manifest isn’t the sort of show that is going to be focused on just one thing. We’re going to have a chance to see a little bit more of the quest to save Zeke, plus also a deeper dive into his past. There are a lot of different threads that need to be unspooled here, and at the moment it’s clear that there is only so much time to focus on all of them. There are only a few episodes left! Be prepared for a lot of emotion, and for a few more different twists that bring you closer to that said finale.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Manifest season 2 episode 11 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up next:

03/23/2020 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : As Zeke’s condition worsens and the clock ticks towards his Death Date, he must confront his past while Saanvi tries to secure him a future. A pair of connected callings lead Ben and TJ to a surprising loved one, and Michaela faces a moral dilemma when her own calling instructs her to let a criminal go free. TV-PG

If there is one more thing that we have to hope for at the moment, it’s that viewers are going to check out the remainder of the season live. After all, that’s the only way to ensure that there’s a season 3! This is very much a bubble show at the moment, but we know that there are many more stories worth telling.

