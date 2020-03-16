When Calls the Heart season 7 episode 5 spoilers: Elizabeth’s flowers!







As we move into When Calls the Heart season 7 episode 5 on Hallmark Channel next week, there’s another fun mystery ahead. This one has a lot to do with romance — and in particular, whether or not Elizabeth is getting some attention from a secret admirer! She’s got some flowers, but who are they from?

Well, here’s another part of this mystery that makes it quite fun in our eyes — the fact that theoretically, they may not be from either Nathan or Lucas. That’s clearly the direction that they want us to think about this right now, but that doesn’t mean for sure that we’re going in that direction.

Below, CarterMatt has the full When Calls the Heart season 7 episode 5 synopsis with more news regarding what’s ahead:

When Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) receives flowers from a secret admirer in “An Unexpected Gift” she suspects either Nathan (Kevin McGarry) or Lucas (Chris McNally) may be behind the mysterious delivery in “When Calls the Heart,” Sunday, March 22 (8 p.m. ET/PT), on Hallmark Channel, which has the whole town wondering who left them. Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) and Lee (Kavan Smith) organize Jesse (Aren Buchholz) & Clara’s (Eva Bourne) Bachelor and Bachelorette parties.

There’s a lot of fun clearly coming in this episode, and we’re probably going to need a lot of lightheartedness and also hope in a time that is so difficult.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to When Calls the Heart right now, including the possible future of the Faith character

What do you want to see when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 7 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! After you do check that out, be sure to also stick around for some more insight. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







