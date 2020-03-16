Is Andrea Brooks leaving When Calls the Heart, Faith character?







Is Andrea Brooks leaving When Calls the Heart, and her character of Faith following Sunday night’s new episode? We’ve got some more discussion on that within this piece.

On tonight’s new episode of the Hallmark Channel series, one of the things that we ended up seeing was Brooks’ character of Faith departing to med school. It’s an ambitious pursuit for her, but it’s one that does, alas, take her far away from Hope Valley. We hope that there are some more opportunities to see her again, but at the moment nothing is confirmed. We think there’s an openness certainly there — Brooks did live-tweet a lot of the episode, and it’s clear from that and more that she does still love very much her show family — and all of the Hearties out there.

In some ways, though, the writing was on the wall that we could be losing Faith this season — after all, Brooks ended up joining Supergirl in a major role as Eve, and she is now a regular over there. It’s pretty hard to be a regular for two different shows at the same time, so that was a pretty clear hint of what was coming for her future. We know that there’s another season of that show coming, and we do think that When Calls the Heart will also be back for more in the future. That means that there could be opportunities across the board for her.

For now, let’s just go ahead and cross our fingers for a little bit more faith — but then also, that there are some more great stories in Hope Valley coming over the weeks ahead. We certainly think that the stage is set for all sorts of drama, romance, and just about every other emotion rolled into one here.

Do you want to see Faith turn up again on When Calls the Heart?

Do you think that the show wrote out the character in the best possible way? Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, be sure to get some more news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

