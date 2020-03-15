SEAL Team season 3: How many episodes were filmed before shutdown?







SEAL Team, like so many other shows on CBS at the moment, seems to be done for the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There are plenty of episodes still to air, but at the same time filming now seems to be done.

With that said, the question remains: How many more episodes do we have to look forward to? At the moment, all signs suggest that season 3 will have 20 episodes in total — the same as shows like NCIS and NCIS: Los Angeles. There are still several episodes still to air, and plenty of exciting missions.

In a new post on Twitter (see below), series star David Boreanaz confirmed that the cast was working on the final episodes of the season at the time filming was shut down. It is certainly the right thing for CBS to do — the safety of the cast and crew remains paramount in this dangerous time — but it’s understandably disappointing for those who were so close to wrapping the season.

So what does this mean for the future of these unfinished episodes? At the moment, the safest guess is that these episodes could be wrapped and aired as a part of the season 4 premiere, provided of course the show is brought back for more episodes. We’re not going to call it a sure thing, but we’re reasonably optimistic that Boreanaz and the rest of the cast will be back for a wide array of reasons. The ratings are solid enough compared to other network shows, it performs well via DVR, and we think that it is unique enough to garner additional attention.

We should learn about the fate of SEAL Team officially by the time we get around to May. Sometimes, we tend to learn about such things a tad earlier, but in the midst of the current health crisis there are obviously more important things that need to be focused on.

Related News – Be sure to get some additional information now when it comes to the next SEAL Team episode

What do you want to see when it comes to SEAL Team season 3 coming up?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some more insight on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Today CBS shut the show down as we were completing Epp., 21 and 22., because of the corona virus. It was a great season and i want to thank all the fans, CBS and crew! — David Boreanaz (@David_Boreanaz) March 14, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







