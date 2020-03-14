SEAL Team season 3 episode 16 spoilers: Long deployment coming







SEAL Team season 3 episode 16 is slated to air on CBS come Wednesday, March 25, and this could be a precursor to so much more. We’ve had arcs on this show where there’s a lot of story set in a singular place, and that does seem to be what we’re going to be dealing with here.

So what’s at the forefront of “Last Known Location”? Think along the lines of the beginnings of a long mission in Afghanistan. It’s one that could last for three months, and because of that, there are going to be a lot of heated arguments and difficult moments at home. While this is a part of their job and everyone is very much aware of that, this doesn’t make the situation any easier when people realize that they have to head overseas for a dangerous mission.

Curious to get some more information? Then view the full SEAL Team season 3 episode 16 synopsis:

“Last Known Location” – Tensions flare on the home front, as Sonny faces disciplinary action, Clay considers a new career path and Jason faces pressure from Capt. Lindell to consider the next phase of his career, all while Bravo Team prepares for a three-month deployment in Afghanistan, on SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, March 25 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

We’re obviously going to be worried about a number of different characters within this episode — Sonny, Clay, and Jason could all be facing differing and difficult paths in their career moving forward! We have a feeling that none of this is going to be altogether easy for them to take on. Yet, it feels like SEAL Team wouldn’t be SEAL Team unless there were some moments where the future of various characters was in some limbo. That is something that, time and time again, you see in life. When you have this sort of dangerous job, we imagine that there are constantly moments where you question whether it will last forever.

