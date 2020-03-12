SEAL Team season 3 episode 15 spoilers: ‘Rules of Engagement’ news







Next week on CBS, SEAL Team season 3 episode 15 is going to be featuring a lot of diffent storylines — but most notably, you’re going to see a struggle in order to maintain peaceful conditions. There’s a rough, brutal story or two coming up for Bravo, mostly as they have to find a way to protect the people they need to while not also getting involved in violence.

So yea, this is going to be complicated. The title here is “Rules of Engagement,” and that in itself is a term that gives you a good sense for what’s ahead. If that doesn’t do the trick, then we suggest that you look at the official SEAL Team season 3 episode 15 synopsis right now:

“Rules of Engagement” – While Bravo Team is on a special reconnaissance mission abroad, they are diverted to protect a group of American engineers and the dam they are constructing from a terrorist attack. The rules of engagement raise the level of danger, as the team is not permitted to use their weapons unless the enemy fires first, on SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, March 18 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Within this episode, we’re expecting that there are going to be a few dramatic twists here and there. If nothing else, you will get a better sense of how some of these players react in very particular circumstances. We think that one of the primary goals of SEAL Team should always be to show characters in a wide array of different circumstances. There’s something that is exciting about that full-picture perspective, mostly because of the way in which it offers a picture of active-duty military life. This should be a fascinating episode, and we’re very much intrigued to check out all of the different twists and turns that are sure to lie within.

For now, we simply think that it’s going to offer a very-different flavor to what we just saw on the episode tonight — for starters, there are no cameos coming from NASCAR drivers.

