The Amazing Race season 32: Could the premiere date be shifted earlier?







We know that fans of The Amazing Race have been looking forward to seeing season 32 premiere for some time. Heck, filming wrapped on it more than a year ago! CBS has just been cautious to schedule a lot of new episodes as of late, as we’ve only seen one season per year for the past little while.

Technically, at present there is now official premiere date for season 32, but recent events could presumably cause it to be shifted up. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic that is sweeping the globe, many CBS series including the entire NCIS franchise and Bull ceased filming a little bit early. That is going to lead to some longer hiatuses and also some schedules without a lot of programming. There are complications as well when it comes to some of CBS’ summer shows — while we’re hoping that Big Brother 22 will premiere in June, nothing is confirmed at present. (There are also questions about the future of Love Island USA, which also films in real-time and could premiere as early as May.)

If The Amazing Race 32 is already ready to go, we do think we could see it premiere as early as next month to serve as some sort of stopgap. It could prove rather valuable to helping to fill some of the holes that exist in the schedule. It’s not a super-long show insofar as installments go, but every little bit of programming the network has could prove useful.

In the long-term, there are some other CBS reality shows that are going to be impacted by COVID-19. We’ve already reported that filming on The Amazing Race season 33 was suspended due to the virus. Meanwhile, Survivor has delayed its production on season 41. This is a delicate situation, and it may take some time before we have all of the answers on many different shows.

Of course, we will have more updates on all of this as further information starts to come out. Stay tuned… (Photo: CBS.)

