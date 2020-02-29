The Amazing Race 33 filming halted due to coronavirus







The Amazing Race 33 recently began production, but for reasons that may be obvious to many at present, the competition is coming to a pretty quick halt.

According to a new report from Variety, the spread of the coronavirus around the world has temporarily caused filming to stop. Check out the full statement below:

“Due to increased concerns and uncertainty regarding the coronavirus around the world, CBS and the producers of The Amazing Race have taken the precautionary measure of temporarily suspending production on the 33rd season of the series … All contestants and production staff are in the process of returning home.”

Filming should resume at a later date, and we certainly hope that everyone remains safe as they continue their journey back home. We can’t recall there ever being this big of a gap in production, and we also feel as though this is far from the first show/major event that is going to be impacted during this outbreak. It’s just a precautionary measure right now in order to ensure that no one finds themselves at risk and everyone can continue to focus on what matters when they get back out on the course — winning the grand prize and having a good time.

For those wondering, all indications suggest that we will be getting season 32 of the long-running show at some point this year. We’d love for it to come about at some point in April/early May. If nothing else, it would be a most-welcome way to bridge the gap between the end of Survivor: Winners at War and the start of Big Brother 22 when it premieres on CBS when we get around, more than likely, to June. This show is no longer a huge ratings dynamo for CBS, but it is a solid contributor. It at least continues to generate decent numbers and has a devoted audience all over the country.

