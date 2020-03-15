





Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Given that there is a new episode of God Friended Me coming up, it makes sense to expect it.

Alas, here is where the bad news comes into play — you aren’t seeing the LL Cool J – Chris O’Donnell series on the air tonight, with the biggest reason for it being that you’re going to be seeing instead two episodes of NCIS: New Orleans. That show is trying to catch up for some lost time with it being off the air for a good chunk of the winter. NCIS: LA is currently a little bit ahead of the game.

The silver lining here is that you won’t be forced to wait too long in order to see some more stories play out — there are new episodes airing over the course of the next two weeks, and if you do want more scoop on those, you can check it out below.

Season 11 episode 18, “Missing Time” (March 22) – “Missing Time” – While NCIS investigates the disappearance of a department of defense officer who was looking into a recent UFO sighting, Anna (guest star Bar Paly) makes a bold decision about her future, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, March 22 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Season 11 episode 19, “Fortune Favors the Brave” (March 29) – “Fortune Favors the Brave” – While Sam investigates the murder of an Iranian exile working to overthrow the current regime, he must also try to save Agent Roundtree (Caleb Castille), a new agent who’s having an unexpectedly adventurous first day on the job, when he accidently triggers a bomb. Also, Nell makes a decision about her future with NCIS, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, March 29 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

One of the stranger things to think about here is the sole fact that we’re suddenly so close to the end of the season. With production shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you can expect an earlier season finale and some episodes that don’t end up being filmed for now. This is still a developing situation, and we’ll have more news as it trickles in.

Are you bummed that NCIS: Los Angeles production has been halted?

