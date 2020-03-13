NCIS season 17 filming halted; same for NCIS: Los Angeles, New Orleans







There are more shows this evening that have announced filming breaks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and they come from one of the biggest franchises in television history.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, the flagship NCIS has reportedly suspended production on season 17, and the same goes for both the Los Angeles and New Orleans spin-off. These are moves that make sense when you consider the immense size of the cast and crew, and also the need that is out there for public safety amidst these dangerous times.

The stoppage of all three NCIS shows comes after Grey’s Anatomy announced earlier today that they will also stop filming for the time being. Meanwhile, Riverdale already shut down production after a team member ended up testing positive for the virus. Other reality shows, such as Survivor and American Ninja Warrior, have temporarily stopped production. The high death and hospitalization rate of the coronavirus make it all the more essential to use an abundance of caution, and we applaud CBS, the studio, and the producers for making a decision with the best interest of the cast and crew in mind.

It remains to be seen just what is going to happen with these three shows but for the time being, the most important thing is that they take care for their cast and crew first. There isn’t anything else that is anywhere near as important, as they are the reason why so many viewers find enjoyment and at times comfort in the show. Our hope for the future is merely that employees for other companies potentially at risk have a similar opportunity to be safe.

Of course, we will come with more information once it is available — the delay of NCIS comes mere days after the 400th episode panel for the show at PaleyFest was canceled. Many other major Los Angeles-based events in the coming weeks, as well as WonderCon in Anaheim, have been postponed for the time being.

While you wait for production to resume, the schedule (for now) for NCIS will move forward as planned. There is currently a new installment set for Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. (Photo: CBS.)

