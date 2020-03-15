American Idol: Demi Rae auditions to ‘Mad at You’ in sneak peek







Coming up on tonight’s new American Idol episode, you’re going to have a chance to see another big audition — this time from Demi Rae. The auditions are almost over! Every single performance left matters a lot, and Demi is doing her best to prove that she wants to be a star in this industry.

Not only that, but the sneak peek below reveals that this is something that she’s been wanting for a long time — she even has it in book form from her earlier years! Demi has overcome a lot over her life, including challenging family situations, but she hasn’t given up on her dream. Her audition proves that she made a wise choice. Her performance of “Mad at You” is powerful and soaring. She’s got a lot of talent but also still humility. She shocks Katy Perry, and we like to think that’s a good thing now that she is three seasons into her run on the show. She knows a lot of the stuff that works really well now and what always doesn’t.

So how far can Demi go? Vocally, she’s got the ability to make it all the way to the live shows — assuming we still have them, given that there are questions swirling about that due to the COVID-19 pandemic. What she needs to do moving forward is hunker down and focus on what matters the most — picking great songs and connecting to the lyrics. There are a lot of people with big voices out there, but she does have the ability to stand out from the pack.

What do you think about this American Idol audition from Demi Rae?

