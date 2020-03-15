American Idol season 18 live shows face uncertain future







Are there going to be live shows for American Idol season 18? We know that this is something that a lot of people are hoping for — and yet, at the moment there is not anything even close to confirmation.

Here is what we know at the moment — according to a report from Deadline, the show’s production is doing everything that they can in order to closely monitor the situation leading into the start of some of these shows. For the time being, the earliest that it is believed some of these shows will start is April, though we could have a little bit more in the way of news on that in the weeks to come.

The reasoning behind the uncertainty is rather simple, as it revolves extensively around the coronavirus pandemic that has swept much of the world over the course of the past several weeks. The decision is one that has to be made with the utmost care — it’s always better to be cautious and ensure that nobody is safe as opposed to the alternative.

Note that the current run of American Idol episodes is going to continue to move forward unaffected. There are a number of episodes, after all, that were filmed in advance — think in terms of the auditions, plus rounds of Hollywood Week and more. The show isn’t facing the same predicament as many other programs, which are having to contend with canceling parts of their season or delaying the start of production altogether.

