NCIS season 17: Brian Dietzen on filming shutdown; more info







If you missed the news earlier this week, filming on NCIS season 17 is done, and it’s happened much earlier than anyone planned.

Due to the spread of COVID-19, the CBS series, like many other, has ceased production — and while we can’t say this universally about every show out there, in this case, we’re not going to be seeing more on the air this spring beyond what is already filmed.

In a new post on Twitter (see below) cast member Brian Dietzen confirmed the news, noting that they’re producing 20 episodes of the 24-episode order. He also confirmed that today will be the final day of production on the season. He later confirmed in responses that the previously-planned-for-spring 400th episode should happen this fall, provided that there is a season 18 renewal. That is something that will be handed down over the course of the next several weeks, more than likely. (It remains to be seen if the coronavirus will impact the timing of some of the shows being renewed, but we anticipate a renewal happening for all of the shows within the NCIS franchise. There’s no real reason not to just give them the green light and move forward from there.)

Obviously, this is a move that may sadden many people out there — but remember that it saddens the cast and crew as well! They take pride in their work, and this is a move that will impact their jobs to a great degree over the next month and a half. Filming for NCIS typically goes pretty deep into the spring and now, everyone will be off waiting to see what happens next. Safety is the most important thing, and with that, we more than understand the choice that was made here.

What do you think about NCIS season 17 production being done for the season?

Unfortunately we’ll be shutting down production of NCIS for the remainder of the season after we wrap tomorrow. We’ll produce 20 of our 24 episode order.

It’s been a tremendous year and we have a few more great episodes for you all. Thank you so much for all the support. — Brian Dietzen (@BrianDietzen) March 14, 2020

