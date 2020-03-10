NCIS season 17 episode 18 return date: Sloane reunites with Faith







If you’re interested in learning the NCIS season 17 episode 18 return date, there is one thing that you should know. Originally, the next new episode entitled “Schooled” was meant to air next week!

Yet, there has since been a major change to the schedule. CBS is opting now to air a repeat of “Into the Light” (one of the episodes featuring Cote de Pablo as Ziva) next week, and “Schooled” will be airing after the fact on March 24. It’s a weird scheduling choice to surround new episodes with repeats, but this is just the sort of thing that CBS tends to do more often than not.

Here’s the good news: This is going to be an episode worth waiting for. It’s going to be an opportunity, for starters, to be able to see more of Jack Sloane in a personal context — this could prove to be one of the most emotional of episodes for the character in some time. We’re seeing the return of her daughter Faith, and whatever she wants could end up making a pretty fundamental impact on her life moving forward.

Oh, and of course there’s a case — in the world of NCIS, isn’t there always a case to some degree?

Below, CarterMatt has the full NCIS season 17 episode 18 return date with more news on what lies ahead:

“Schooled” – The team searches for answers when the body of a well-regarded Navy technician in the Reserves is found floating in a lake where a popular community event is being held. Also, Sloane is caught off-guard when her daughter, Faith (Kate Hamilton), makes an unexpected request, on NCIS, Tuesday, March 24 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

