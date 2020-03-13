Big Brother Canada 8 live feed spoilers: Who won HoH? (day 13)







Who won HoH on Big Brother Canada 8 this week? Within this article, we’ve got some of the latest live-feed news within….

Entering this HoH Competition, we knew in advance that this was going to be a little bit of a mixed bag. We hate the notion that players like Madeline, John Luke, and Rianne are going to be doomed here from the start just based on the premise of the challenge — contestants had a chance to quickly eliminate other contestants. Yet, we do think that there was a chance for this to be interesting at the end — it felt like someone like a Susanne or a Jamar would have a chance to win it. It was a way to maybe split up the larger group … or cause some paranoia that could become an important part of the show down the line.

So who ended up actually taking the HoH home this time around? The feeds came back immediately to the sight of Hira trying to console Kyle … and Sheldon won HoH! As for who he will target, this probably isn’t an HoH that he really needed to win — because of that, the smart move for him may just be to go ahead and target two people in Madeline/Rianne who aren’t working with the big group. This isn’t a super-exciting plan, but it could be the one that keeps a lot of blood from getting on his hands.

