





Entering Thursday night’s Big Brother Canada 8 episode, one thing felt like close to a sure thing — the demise of Michael Stubley. Through everything we saw on the live feeds, it just didn’t feel like he had that much of a recourse. There were three people he was working with in John Luke, Rianne, and Madeline, but that was about it.

For some more news when it comes to Big Brother Canada in video form, be sure to check out the latest discussion all about the series below! Once you do that, remember to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for more updates. We also have a playlist worthy of your time.

Basically, leading up to the eviction we saw a few different campaign strategies — there was some pitching to various people, and then we had Michael deciding that he was going to call out Kyle’s game for some of what he’s done. The argument between these two dudes was all about playing the game versus being personal — it’s the sort of argument that people have had in the game for generation. We think Kyle took it too far with swearing on his kids, but we also think that lying and deception is the sort of thing you should expect going in.

In the end, Michael was evicted, and by a vote of 9-3. His alliance-mates in Rianne, John Luke, and Madeline all decided to vote to evict Brooke.

Following Michael’s eviction, we then had a Head of Household competition that was all about putting balls in various spots and trying as best as possible in order to stay alive. It was basically a popularity struggle, which is really garbage for some of the people who are already in danger and don’t have that much of a chance of sticking around. You better hope if you’re Madeline that you’re going to win the Veto.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother Canada now!

What did you think about the latest Big Brother Canada 8 eviction show on Friday?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: Global.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







