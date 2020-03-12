Riverdale season 4 filming shut down after positive coronavirus test







The production of Riverdale has now become the latest TV show to take a cautious approach following the COVID-19 outbreak … and for good reason.

In a statement today (via TVLine), a spokesperson for Warner Bros TV. confirmed that a “team member” from the hit CW series has tested positive for coronavirus, meaning that there is a danger of further infection. With that in mind, filming has been shut down until further notice. This is a move that is being made with the utmost care, and there will be a time down the road in order to figure out what to do with the remainder of the season. These are scary times, and they are also times that require a lot of patience and understanding. We have to be prepared for a lot of shows and stories to not be tied together in a neat little bow.

Here is more of the official statement on the subject:

“We have been made aware that a team member from ‘Riverdale,’ which is produced in Vancouver, was recently in contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19. The team member is currently receiving medical evaluation … We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member. The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews is always our top priority. We have and will continue to take precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world. Out of an abundance of caution, production on Riverdale is currently suspended.”

Riverdale was more than likely nearing the end of its season 4 production, and we would imagine that episodes could be resumed later or the order for a given season could be cut. The scheduling and air dates of a television show are obviously not the most important thing in the world. We’re instead talking here about people’s lives, and there is a delicate balance that goes along with that.

Of course, we'll have some more news on the subject of Riverdale and the future once it becomes available.

