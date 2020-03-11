Riverdale season 4 episode 17 return date hopes for KJ Apa, cast







Interested in learning the Riverdale season 4 episode 17 return date, or some more news on what could be coming? Consider this article to be your source for at least some early insight!

Let’s start things off here by noting this: There is, alas, no new episode next week. It doesn’t even seem like there is a new episode the week after that, either. According to the Futon Critic, the earliest that you can expect to see the show back is on Wednesday, April 1. This is not some April Fools’ joke; it’s just a long/painful wait.

If there is a silver lining that we’ve got at the moment, it’s simply this — when KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse, and the rest of the cast come back, it’s going to be with new episodes that will probably play out through the remainder of the season. After this, there probably won’t be too many other breaks. There’s a lot of exciting stuff coming over the next several weeks, and it could lead to a dramatic, surprising conclusion at the end of the season.

One of the things that we’re wondering about at the moment is this — with both Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols leaving at the end of the season, are we going to see some sort of dramatic transformation to this show as we know it? Will se see a time jump or some characters moving elsewhere in the future? Given where a lot of these characters are in high school at the moment, there’s a lot of room for things to shift and change dramatically in between season 4 and 5. All of this is just some interesting food for thought … it’s all we have since The CW hasn’t released a synopsis yet for what lies ahead.

