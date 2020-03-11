NCIS season 17: What does Bishop’s new training mean?







On Tuesday night’s new episode of NCIS, we had an opportunity to learn something rather big about Ellie Bishop — and valuable to the future dynamics of the team. She has been training in secret with Odette, the woman who was assisting Ziva when she was off the grid.

The big Bishop reveal last night came about in a small, but very much exciting way — we saw her execute a rather dramatic physical maneuver in the midst of a takedown. It was the sort of thing that she would have never been able to do were it not for getting the right sort of tutelage. This isn’t the sort of reveal that is going to bring Ziva back to the show, but it does keep a good part of her secret alive.

So now, the big question that we’re left to wonder is simply this: How will NCIS as a show utilize Bishop’s new skill set? We see her changing, and a part of that is her discarding some of her old stuff. We’ll probably see more of that evolution and as her training expands, she can probably be used for more physically-demanding missions. She could also be capable of being more stealthy and secretive. We see the show opening the doors to a lot of interesting, different missions from what we’ve seen in a while.

Yet, we would also argue that NCIS needs to, along the way, remember some of what made Bishop the character she is. Still give time to the Bishop/Torres relationship, and then also work in order to ensure that she still has her quirky, nerdy sense of humor. Those are still parts of the charracter we’ve come to know all these years.

