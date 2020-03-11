Station 19 renewed for season 4; Grey’s Anatomy spin-off lives on







We don’t think that the following news is a surprise to anyone out there, but it is now official — you are going to have a chance to see a Station 19 season 4 at some point in the future.

Today, ABC confirmed the big news of the renewal, with network president Krista Vernoff saying the following in a statement:

“Krista Vernoff is a sharp, superb storyteller and we’re so grateful to her – along with the talented cast and crew – for all they’ve done to make ’Station 19’ thrive this season … This addictive, rich show is hitting series highs this year for a reason, and we can’t wait to deliver more great stories to our passionate audience.”

To date, Station 19 season 3 is up in both total viewers and the 18-49 demographic versus season 2, with the frequent Grey’s Anatomy integration being a big part of the reason why. The network has come under fire with some fans over the frequent use of crossovers, with some wondering if they are causing both shows to not have as much time to tell their own stories. We still wonder about that, but we also do think that Station 19 has told some compelling stories this season. We’re seeing firefighters face their mortality, we’ve seen changes in leadership, and of course there are all sorts of romantic questions that linger out there.

With How to Get Away with Murder set to end on ABC a little bit later this year, one of the things that we are left to wonder now is whether or not Station 19 season 4 will air in the fall and is just paired up with Grey’s Anatomy for the entirety of its run. We do think that it’s a possibility that could be considered.

