Station 19 season 3 episode 8 spoilers: Can Amelia help Sullivan?







Next week’s Station 19 season 3 episode 8 is going to feature a new crossover with Grey’s Anatomy. Yet, this one is more about medical care for one of the doctors than it is some romantic relationship.

In the video below, you can get a small sense of what we are talking about here as Dr. Amelia Shepherd finds herself in a position where she is administering some tough love to Sullivan. We know that he’s suffering from pill addiction, and the longer that he stays on it, the more likely he is to die. Amelia knows about how damaging addiction can be, and that’s why it is important that she is the one who may be able to get through to him. This is a crossover that makes sense, and maybe it helps him to begin to get to the other side of what he’s dealing with. This is an addiction that could end his career, plus also damage a number of the relationships that are swirling all around him.

So what about the other storylines that are coursing through this episode? What exactly should we suspect? Below, CarterMatt has the full Station 19 season 3 episode 8 synopsis with more news on what’s coming:

The STATION 19 crew responds to a drunk driver scene. Meanwhile, Dean receives advice from Pruitt on a difficult situation, and Sullivan seeks help from Dr. Amelia Shepherd, on a new episode of “Station 19,” airing Thursday, March 12th on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

We know that this will be far from the first time that we see characters within the Station 19 world receive medical there this season. With what Pruitt is going through, we imagine that there will be more chaos around just about every corner.

