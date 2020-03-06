Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 17 spoilers: Life beyond Alex’s story







Next week’s Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 17 is going to be the first one on ABC since Alex Karev’s departure. That is a hard thing to think about. It’s even harder when you sit back and reflect on what we ended up seeing tonight. We’re never going to be happy with the way that the character was written out, but we know that the show must go on and it will.

For some more Grey’s Anatomy video discussion, remember to watch our thoughts on what we saw at the bottom of this article. After you do that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our show playlist.

In the end, let’s just hope that there are some big, interesting stories to come for the other characters. We hope that there are some major twists and turns that are coming, just as we also hope that Jo finds some happiness and discovers it before too long. Doesn’t this character deserve that?

For some more details on what lies ahead, we suggest that you check out the full Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 17 synopsis:

A wealthy inventor arrives at Grey Sloan and asks Koracick for help, while Meredith struggles to save a woman with diabetes who has been rationing her insulin. Jo and Link fight to save a young man who fell onto train tracks, and Jackson and Vic’s relationship hits a snag.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy right now!

What do you want to see when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 17?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some more news regarding the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







