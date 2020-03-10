Grey’s Anatomy season 16 spoilers: The Fosters alum to guest star







Just in case you wanted a familiar face from The Fosters to turn up over on Grey’s Anatomy season 16, this news is very much for you!

According to a new report from Deadline, Sherri Saum (who played Lena on the Freeform drama, and still occasionally turns up on Good Trouble) will appear on the upcoming “Love of My Life” episode airing later this month. You can read more information about it here, but know that she will be playing the part of an old friend of Teddy’s who seemingly reunites with her at a conference.

What sort of role will this character have in Teddy’s story? It’s too early to tell, but from the outside looking in we’re just rather pleased to be able to see something for her that is separate from her relationship with Owen, sleeping with Koracick, or drama over Amelia’s baby. We haven’t seen a lot of stuff separate from a lot of this for a while.

Saum isn’t the only notable guest star who will be appearing within this episode, as the aforementioned website also confirmed that Anthony Hill of Watchmen fame will be appearing as someone named Winston who has a history working with Maggie. Like with Teddy, it should be rather fun to dive into a part of a character’s past that we have not had an opportunity to see for some time.

Ultimately, it’s going to be interesting to see a wide array of different stories pop up on Grey’s Anatomy coming up soon. After all, for the time being we’re still mentally inundated with all things Alex.

