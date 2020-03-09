Grey’s anatomy season 16 episode 19 spoilers: The past of Cormac Hayes







Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 19 is entitled “Love of My Life,” and that is the sort of title that makes us a little uneasy. It’s hard to not be when you think about all of the heartbreak we’ve seen on the show already. We’re still experiencing it at the moment when it comes to Jo, and there could be more to come. Just think about what’s happened already when it comes Richard Webber.

Yet, one of the big focuses of this upcoming episode could be none other than Cormac Hayes. We’ve come to know him a good bit in the present, but there are a lot of elements of his past that are still worth looking at.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 19 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming up:

“Love of My Life” – Richard preps to present his PATH pen at the LA Surgical Innovation Conference but becomes distracted by his issues with Catherine. Maggie and Teddy run into people from their past at the same conference, while Hayes relives moments from when he met his late wife, on an all-new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, MARCH 26 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DS) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Will any of the characters mentioned here be happy by the end of the season? That’s something that admittedly, we’re still doing our best in order to figure out. There are just so many issues and messy situations involving just about everyone at the moment.

