NCIS season 17 episode 17 sneak peeks: The base of ‘In a Nutshell’







Tuesday night’s new episode of NCIS season 17 is entitled “In a Nutshell,” and to the surprise of no one, a complicated case is front and center. This one involves a possible serial killer, dollhouses, and questions as to whether or not certain clues are being hidden within them. Go ahead and call this one of the stranger cases that you’ve had a chance to see.

So what do the sneak peeks below set up? Think of them as your guide to all of the various nuances of the case, including how characters like Bishop, Gibbs, and Kasie are all seeing it. You do also get a chance in here to see Ducky return on-screen and tell the team that nothing may be quite as it seems here.

If there is one other question at the moment worth asking, it’s this: What’s going on with the desk subplot? We know that some team members are going to be rooting through some of their old desks and within them, there could be all sorts of surprises. Maybe there will be some callbacks to past episodes and characters, but at the same time, we think the story will be planted within the present.

“In a Nutshell” is going to exist in a lot of ways on its own NCIS island. Let’s think about it like this — we had a repeat the week before and, after the fact, we’re going to have a repeat the week after. As reported over the weekend, there isn’t going to be a new installment next week after it was previously announced to be so. You’ll be waiting a little while longer.

