NCIS season 17 episode 18 air date pushed back on CBS







If you are excited to check out NCIS season 17 episode 18, you are still going to have a chance in order to enjoy it. However, you could be waiting for a little while longer to see it in action.

CBS has finally confirmed some recent rumors that this episode, entitled “Schooled,” is going to be airing on March 24. There were initially some plans to air this episode on March 17, but that has since been pushed back. There is a repeat of “Into the Light,” the second episode within the Ziva arc, now airing at this point in time instead.

So why push this episode back? Sometimes, there aren’t explicit reasons given for various delays. This may be a mere function of the fact that CBS wants more episodes for later in the spring, or they just want more time to polish the episode off. It doesn’t change altogether anything about the episode order or anything else. What matters in the end here remains rather simple, and that is we’re going to get 24 episodes with a lot of twists and turns.

For those who haven’t heard a lot about episode 18 right now, be sure to check out the official synopsis below:

“Schooled” – The team searches for answers when the body of a well-regarded Navy technician in the Reserves is found floating in a lake where a popular community event is being held. Also, Sloane is caught off-guard when her daughter, Faith (Kate Hamilton), makes an unexpected request, on NCIS, Tuesday, March 24 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

What do you think about NCIS season 17 episode 18 being pushed back a week?

Do you prefer more episodes later, or a little bit earlier?

