The Resident season 3 episode 17 video: Conrad, Nic’s engagement party







The Resident season 3 episode 17 is airing on Fox tomorrow night, so what better time than now to celebrate? There is a lot to be excited about at the moment for Conrad and Nic, as the two are getting ready to celebrate their engagement.

Are the two having an engagement party? Well technically, yes … but they’re not doing it in the most public way imaginable. Instead, they decided to head under-the-radar to a Dolly Parton-inspired drag show, one that Nic dressed up for with cowboy boots and a hat. You can tell that the two are having a great time, but in the world of The Resident, you can probably assume one thing: Nothing is altogether peaceful for long.

We already know from some of the information that was released in advanced that one particular person at this show is going to have a medical emergency — hence it being a great thing that Conrad and Nic are in attendance.

Just in case you’re wondering why Matt Czuchry and Emily VanCamp’s characters are choosing to keep things a secret for the time being, it has a thing or two to do with what’s going on with Jessica and Irving. They want to ensure that they don’t steal any of their thunder — in other words, they are doing their best in order to be kind and fairly polite. There will be some wedding planning moving forward this season — we don’t think that there is any hurry to have a ceremony, but you may as well show off some of this process! These two characters have been through a lot, and now is the time for them to focus on the happier things in life — and also some of their future to go along with it.

