The Resident season 3 episode 17 spoilers: Now with ‘Dolly Parton’







Next week on Fox, The Resident season 3 episode 17 is delivering a story entitled “Doll E. Wood.” What can we expect to see in there? Think along the lines of an hour that will have one of the more unique cases that we’ve seen on the show to date.

Before we dive too deep into this article, let’s make one thing clear: There is no Dolly Parton in this episode. However, you are going to see a Dolly Parton drag queen … which should be rather fun in the process. There is a serious side to this story, though, which is probably what you would expect when you consider the fact that this is a medical drama. There are going to be some big, life-saving moments in just about every episode … and the main characters are going to be split on how to care for them. There’s a lot going on here, and we’re just happy that you don’t have to wait for it after the start-and-stop nature of some new episodes on the air.

For a few more details all about what’s coming, we suggest that you take a look at the full The Resident season 3 episode 17 synopsis below:

A renowned pediatric surgeon is called over to Chastain for an extremely difficult surgery on a newborn, but when she arrives, The Raptor and Devon realize she is not fit for surgery, resulting in a situation more complicated than they could have imagined. Meanwhile, a Dolly Parton drag queen is admitted to the ER after collapsing on stage, leading Bell and Ezra to a potentially life-saving discovery. Also, Nic and Conrad suspect their patient may be the victim of sex trafficking and Nadine delivers some surprising news to Devon in the all-new “Doll E. Wood” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, March 10 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-317) (TV-14 L, V)

