This Is Us season 4 episode 16 sneak peek: A trip in the past







Coming up on Tuesday night, This Is Us season 4 episode 16 will be bringing the world of New York City straight to NBC. You’re going to have the Big Apple play a part in the present, but also very much in the past.

As you can see within the sneak peek below, there is still a sense of wonder that comes from seeing the Pearsons head to the city as a family. This is before Kevin is famous, and back when he was so much more transfixed on the simple things like sports and toy stores. When he’s asked to pick one activity to do in the city, he leans towards visiting one of those giant stores, like one that Kevin goes to in Home Alone II. Meanwhile, Randall wants to go to a museum (no surprise there) while Kate is a little more eager to head towards a fancy hotel for some tea. All of this is fun.

What’s not fun? Kevin hearing about Rebecca’s dad. The moment that she tries to associate Kate wanting tea to something she used to do with her dad, Jack’s quick to change the subject — a sign that some of the tension between him and Rebecca’s father never completely goes away.

Perhaps the most important moment of this flashback is listening to Rebecca mention how she wants to have a chance to see a painting in New York if she has a chance. We think this matters significantly since we could see her wanting to do something similar in the present. Maybe Kevin takes her there during their time in the city together — and from there, maybe this becomes a point of significant tension between him and Randall. We could easily see this becoming a major problem between the two, even though it really shouldn’t be. Randall may just be struggling to adapt to Kevin taking on a new role in the family.

