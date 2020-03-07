This Is Us season 4 episode 16 sneak peek: Rebecca preps for premiere







This Is Us season 4 episode 16 is airing on Tuesday night, and the main focus of this installment seems rather simple: Showing the Pearson family in New York. There is a part of it that takes place in the past, but then there is also another part of it that takes place within the present.

Within the sneak peek below (via SpoilerTV), you can see Rebecca working alongside with Kevin in order to prepare for Kevin’s big premiere event. He’s having to do whatever he can in order to get her ready — she’s got a great dress and she’s exciting to be a part of the event — not only that, but she wants to walk the red carpet with him! This isn’t something that she previously wanted to do, but times are a little bit different now. She recognizes more than ever that time is of the essence and she wants to embrace every single opportunity that is given to her.

This is going to be a fascinating story to watch, mostly because on paper, it doesn’t appear as though there is anything wrong at all with Kevin and Rebecca going to the movie premiere together. The subtext here is the upcoming feud between Randall and Kevin … and wondering what is causing the two to fall apart. Could it be jealousy? Randall’s used to being the caretaker for Rebecca, and there may be something quite jarring that comes with seeing her spending so much time with someone else.

Meanwhile, there may also be a concern that something happens at the premiere that Randall blames Kevin for — which could cause some other problems down the line.

